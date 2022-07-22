Third annual Malibongwe Women Festival returns

The third annual Malibongwe Women Festival makes a return this year on Women’s Day, August 9, at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.

The festival combines a daytime family-friendly picnic set-up with an exciting musical line-up. It will boast a premium selection of music, food, and beverages in a warm, welcoming environment.

Joe Chakela, the Tribute To Women festival director, said: “Safe, family-friendly, and joyous. These are the words that remain foremost in our team’s minds when we ask ourselves if we’re making the right decisions in putting together a unique event that pays homage to and simultaneously celebrates women. This really is what sets our event apart.”

The line-up consists of a mix of the biggest artists in the country, as well as fast-rising talent that is set to be the next leaders within the space.

Chakela said the line-up was chosen because the performers represent the best of what South African music has to offer.

Festival goers can look forward to music from Simmy, Sun El-Musician, Zakes Bantwini, Zonke, Ami Faku, Uncle Waffles, and Nomfundo Moh.

TikTok sensation Paballo Kgware will host the festival.

