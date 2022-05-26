Today marks National Bipolar Awareness Day

The National Bipolar Awareness Day on Thursday shines the spotlight on the serious mental health problem affecting adolescents and adults.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is raising awareness to try to curb the stigma that so many still feel in their homes, workplaces, and broader society.

Sadag said mental illness, in particular bipolar disorder, can be difficult to diagnose because many other conditions have similar symptoms. But delaying a diagnosis is dangerous and may lead to suicide.

Bipolar disorder is also known as manic depression, a mental illness that brings severe high and low moods and changes in sleep, energy, thinking, and behavior.

People who have bipolar disorder can have periods in which they feel overly happy and energised and other periods of feeling very sad, hopeless, and sluggish.

Sadag said that by talking about the health condition, sharing resources, and encouraging others to share their stories will motivate people to reach out for help. Self-care is an important part of the treatment plan for bipolar disorder.

Below are some of the symptoms one can have and the keys to self-help.

