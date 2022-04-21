Travel and hospitality agency playing its part to create jobs

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 as the global pandemic put a hold on life as we knew it and led to many people losing their jobs.

Now with the national state of disaster lifted, life is slowly heading back into a new-found normality, bringing back the hope that the economy can recover and start creating jobs. Cruise lines are now allowed to carry at full capacity, and having observed the high turnover, the Cast-A-Way agency has made available over 2 000 job opportunities for candidates interested in securing a job in the sea.

Cast-A-Way hopes to address inequalities within the tourism and hospitality industry by employing South Africans as one of the three largest markets that provide a crew to the cruise lines. Recruits will return to South Africa with valuable skills in serving international customers, having acquired high-quality customer service standards.

Cast-A-Way manager of operations Thabi Mabille said the agency is excited about the upcoming opportunities offered to South Africans in the hospitality industry.

“Most of our clients value the hardworking, high ethical standards and hospitality skills that South Africans bring to their teams. We are looking forward to overachieving our goals and providing a massive social-economical impact in the countries where we have a presence, with a high focus on South Africa currently,” said Mabille.

Anyone above 21 years is encouraged to apply.

“We don’t only employ people in the hospitality industry only, but we also employ doctors, nurses, retail and finance. Everything across the board.”

For the first time since the pandemic hit South Africa two years ago, Cast-A-Way recruiters will conduct an open job fair at Sandton’s Maslow Hotel on April 22, allowing interested candidates to submit their CVs and speak in person with the team.

