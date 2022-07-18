Fun things happening in travel right now

While travel is, for the most part, always a fun activity, it is worth highlighting some of the top fun experiences in the world of travel and tourism. Here’s a list of some of the coolest things unfolding in this space:

Hotels are becoming pet friendly

Numerous articles and studies over the past few years have found that pet ownership in South Africa is on the rise. It should come as no surprise then that Radisson RED Rosebank recently announced that pets are welcome to stay at the hotel, something its sister hotel in Cape Town has been doing for some time already.

God’s Window is getting a skywalk

The spectacular God’s Window in Mpumalanga is getting an upgrade. Visitors can soon expect a cantilevered glass walkway suspended off the edge of the cliff that will offer a 360-degree panoramic view of the area.

In conjunction with land claimants from Blyde River, the local Motsamayi Group is forging ahead with the project that will offer visitors a new way to experience God’s Window.

Other offerings onsite include a sky swing, a zero-gravity chamber, artisanal foodie and craft delights, as well as meeting and event facilities.

Mouth-watering food fest

The Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival will return to Soweto in September.

The fifth edition of the annual township dish contest will give chefs from around Mzansi a chance to showcase their creativity through a flavourful dish made from a quarter loaf of bread that is filled with chips and a variety of meat,

vegetable and condiment fillings, including the ever-trusted atchar.

There will also be loads of other entertainment at the event taking at the Elkah Cricket Oval in Rockville on the weekend of September 3-4 – the perfect outing for adults and children alike.

The popular Kota is known by different names, depending on which part of the country you come from. In the north, it’s known as sphathlo, while around the Vaal triangle it’s called skhambane.

If you are from Durban, you might call it a “bunny chow”– though the jury is still out on this one since the traditional bunny chow includes a curry.

