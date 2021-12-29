Unwind in the Garden of St.Tropez – Jozi style

Johannesburg- While not everyone can afford to party this festive at the opulent Konka in Soweto, there are stylish alternatives that are equally luxurious and vibey.

One such establishment is the relatively new St. Tropez Gin and Champagne Garden at the lifestyle centre, Jackal Creek Corner, near Cosmo City, west of Jozi.

The décor will have you believe that you’ve been transported into the Garden of Eden with loads of greenery and colourful flowers hanging down from the ceiling.

There are also stylish backdrops for picture opportunities for the Instagram obsessed.

The place is Covid-19 friendly with enough social distancing and can accommodate up to 250 people – with both inside and outside seating.

The main area is luxurious with a VIP booth, while the outside area is laid back, perfect for a sunset view.

Not only is the setting decadent, but the grub is too. And it’s easy on the pocket. From breakfast to lunch, platters seafood.

The Meat platter is definitely an attractive feature off their menu – filling and tasty offering a good lining for their range of top notch drinks available.

But when it comes to your usual ciders, this may not be available.

They are famous for their cocktails, which include Paris with love which consists of Gin, Elderflower syrup ,Pink tonic, Strawberries, Mint, Tequila Sunrise, a St Tropez Summer Splash which also consists of Gin, Elderflower syrup Strawberry Liquor, Lemonade, Lime Juice.

A must try is the Flamingo Rose made of Cognac, Raspberry puree Lemon Juice, MCC and Rose petals.

But the main highlight is definitely entertainment from top notch Deejays, the likes of SPHEctacula and DJ Naves, Thuli Pongolo and others having played here. It’s a place where the rich and famous also come out to play.

Every day is a party at this joint, with Thursday being their special Ladies First events, while Fridays are reserved for Sunset Garden, Mode De Vie on Saturdays and St Tropez soul Sessions on Sundays.

After setting foot here, you won’t be missing that Island holiday you dreamed of – it’s perfect for those who want to get down in style.

