Vaal Jazz by the River celebrates its 30th anniversary

The Mother of all Jazz Festivals returns to the banks of the majestic Vaal River.

The festival’s 30th celebration will take place from Thursday September 15 to Sunday, September 18 at Emerald Casino and Resort in Vanderbijlpark and George Thabe Stadium in Sharpeville.

The artist lineup will include Judith Sephuma, Sipho Hotstix Mabuza, Selaelo Selota, Jeziel Brothers, Nomfundo Moh, Presss, Somizi, Trompies, Busi Radebe, T-Bose & MDU and many more.

The all weekend celebration will kick off on Thursday with a Gala Dinner that will honour the legacy of Peter Tladi and also thank the sponsors and other prominent relevant guests for their support.

The main event, the actual 30th Anniversary Jazz by the River Festival, will take place on Saturday September 17.

The festivities will culminate with an all white affair, which will bring the people of the Vaal together on Sunday September 18.

