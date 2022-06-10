Ways to celebrate National Iced Tea Day

Today is the day to swap an alcoholic beverage for a healthier option, iced tea.

Although tea has been around forever, iced tea only came on the scene around 1904. And on June 10, the tea, first discovered by Americans, is celebrated worldwide as National Iced Tea Day.

For those who still don’t know, iced tea is a beverage made by cooling or chilling brewed tea. It is usually served with ice and usually made from green or any other black tea.

Creating a custom iced tea is as easy as adding a hint of flavor. Whether you add a squeeze of lemon, the juice of raspberries, lime, passion fruit, strawberry, or cherry, you can make your iced tea your way.

How then do we celebrate iced tea day?

Mix up a fresh batch of ice tea and have your friends and family over to enjoy the day outdoors with some ice tea.

Try to experiment with different flavors of ice teas by adding some summery fruits or perhaps some alcoholic liquor.

Have a tasting test between cold-brew iced tea and hot-brewed iced tea and see which one you prefer.

Make iced tea popsicles as a special way to celebrate the day with your customers and enjoy the warmer weather.

Also Read: Tea galore as Zioux celebrated International Tea Day in style

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author