What South African travelers are looking for

Travel in Mzansi is at an all-time high, especially with Covid-19 restrictions being lifted. From January to August, South Africans booked 21.3-million overnight trips, compared with 8.9-million in the same period in 2021, and 13.8-million in 2019.

In terms of holiday trips, 5.3-million trips were taken from January to August compared with 1.5-million in 2021. On average, trips are booked for three days, and South Africans spend R2 800.

South African Tourism is promoting the Gimme Summer that Sho’t Left campaign to offer South Africans affordable and accessible travel deals. The campaign is set to run throughout the summer travel season, and all tourism industry members are encouraged to upload their deals.

These are the five essential elements South Africans deem important when making travel plans.

Budget-friendly travel and activities

This tip is top of the list for a reason. South Africans are willing to travel but with the cost of living crises and rising inflation, it is difficult to do so. The world’s largest travel intentions survey, conducted by Travel Lifestyle Network, has revealed that South Africans value budget-friendly travel and are opting for local travel due to financial constraints.

Personalisation

Everyone wants to feel like they are special, and this is no different for travelers. People crave flexible experiences tailored to their needs otherwise it just wouldn’t be for them. Offer your guests customer-oriented service in order to meet and exceed their expectations. You should not only tailor consumer experiences but also marketing strategies so that your efforts are reaching your preferred audience.

Less fuss

Consumers are looking for more convenient ways to do everything, from making payments to booking flights. Convenience is the name of the game in all facets of life. The same goes for travelling. An estimated 700-million people will make a booking online by 2023. When it comes to booking preferences, South African travelers are aligned with global trends so give them a seamless, efficient and digital booking system.

Staycations

Although staycations gained popularity during the pandemic, research suggests this global travel trend is here to stay. A staycation is when travelers travel domestically, often involving day trips, and exploring local restaurants and attractions. Travelers often opt for staycations for the change of scenery and feel safe and secure when travelling close to home.

On the grid stays

By on the grid, this refers to current power challenges caused by loadshedding. South Africans experience enough loadshedding when they’re at home and would understandably prefer accommodation options that will not require them to light candles that aren’t just for setting a romantic atmosphere.

Sunday World

Author