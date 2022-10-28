World renowned SA designer Thebe Magugu collaborates with Dior

The highly respected fashion designer Thebe Magugu has added another feather to his cap by collaborating with the high end international French luxury house Christian Dior. Commonly known as Dior, Magugu created an exclusive capsule collection for the brand.

Magugu shared the news on social media and said the capsule collection is one of the benefits of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), which invests in the health, education, and safety of the youth that live in South Africa.

The 29-year-old said he was asked by Maria Grazia Chirui to use Dior’s iconic ‘New Look’ as a base silhouette, which he then interpreted through a variety of key wardrobe staples.

“The collection features our iconic Sisterhood emblem, representative of themes of unity and empowerment prevalent in both Maria Grazia and I’s work,” he wrote.

