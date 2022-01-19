REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Class of 2021 IEB surpasses 2020 pass rate

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg-  Matriculants who wrote exams last year through the Independent Examination Board have passed with flying colours.

The IEB pupils have achieved a pass rate of 98.39%, a slight improvement to last year’s 98.06%.

A total of 12,857 full-time and 968 part-time candidates from 238 examination centres in 267 venues across Southern Africa wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate exams.

A total of 1,114 pupils writing through Sacai achieved entry into degree study while 672 achieved diploma passes and 276 higher certificate passes.

CEO of the IEB, Anne Oberholzer, said the class of 2021 had to dig deep mentally and emotionally to find the strength to face the tremendous challenges of the radically changed teaching and learning environment of the past two years.

“The journey for grade 12 candidates of 2021 was somewhat different, with school closures from as early as March 2020 and then sporadically throughout the year, continuing right through their grade 12 years.”

“There’s no doubt that online learning cannot replace a good teacher in person, however, it is far better than no teacher and no guidance,” she added.

