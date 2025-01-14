E Cape mom sheds a tear as son gets ministerial award for matric

A top-achieving Eastern Cape matric pupil’s mother shed a tear when her son’s academic prowess saw him boarding a plane for the first time in a momentous journey that resulted in him receiving a ministerial award.

The diligent Sinethemba Gangatha this week went to Johannesburg, where he made his unemployed mother proud when he received top achiever’s award from the Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.

Special dinner with education minister

Gangatha was one of the pupils who were invited to the Department of Education’s official matric top achiever breakfast and dinner with Gwarube.

“When I received the news, my mother cried. She could not believe it, neither could I. Because life has been really hard for us,” said Gangatha.

What was amazing was that the Flagstaff-born teen scored the top marks despite facing many obstacles this year. The 19-year-old told Sunday World that his life turned upside down when his mother lost her job as a domestic worker in 2023.

As if that was not enough, his birth certificate showed that he was a girl. And that made it difficult for him to get his identity document.

Told of his single mother’s struggles

At the awards ceremony, Gangatha narrated his mother’s struggles. She had to gather and sell wood from the forest to pay for food, school clothes, and other necessities.

“After my mother lost her job as a domestic worker, we struggled. But I also had to push at school to show her that I see her efforts,” said the emotional Gangatha.

Gangatha spoke to Sunday World on Monday at the dinner after the results were announced. He said that he comes from a single parent-headed home and is grateful for the recognition.

“I don’t know how my marks are, but judging from the fact that I am here, it means I did well,” he chuckled.

He did mathematics, physical science, life science, agricultural science, isiXhosa, English and life orientation at Ncurha secondary school.

According to Gangatha, his birth certificate showing that he was a girl made it difficult for him.

“That has been one of the biggest obstacles in my life. I could not open a bank account and many other things because of that error. But I’ve been promised that it will get sorted in no time.”

Highlight of his life

Leaving his rural home to King Shaka International Airport to catch a flight to Johannesburg for the results is now a highlight of his life. He said it became a reality that he was reaping the rewards of his hard work.

“It sank in when we arrived at the airport. I have never flown in a plane before, this was my first time. And I was so excited because I had the window seat. I took tons of pictures that I am going to show them when I get home.”

Gangatha’s wish is to become a medical doctor. He said he had been provisionally accepted by the NMU (Nelson Mandela University). And he has also received a letter of acceptance from the University of Johannesburg.

Qualifies for special programme from education MEC

“I am passionate about helping others, especially when they’re not well. I think with my subjects I’ll fit in perfectly in the medicine industry.”

The MEC for education in the Eastern Cape Fundile Gade commended the learners’ performance. He said learners like Gangatha made it possible for the province to obtain 85%, an improvement from the previous years.

“The system is maturing and it is giving hope. We have an inclusive education. Gangatha is going to be part of a special programme that we have for learners like him who qualify for it.”

