Audi launches more affordable A3 Sportback S line in South Africa

Audi South Africa has expanded its compact premium car lineup with the introduction of a new Audi A3 Sportback S line derivative, offering buyers a more accessible entry point into the German brand’s popular A3 range.

Priced from R769 000, the new model sits below the existing S line Plus and S line Black derivatives in the local lineup, while retaining the sporty styling and premium features associated with Audi’s S line package.

Portfolio optimisation

The move forms part of Audi South Africa’s strategy to optimise its product portfolio and make the A3 range more competitive in the premium compact segment.

“Optimising a product portfolio is not only about adding new models, but about structuring them in a way that appeals to a wider range of customers,” said Markus Schuster, head of Audi South Africa.

“The revised S line structure on the A3 Sportback brings greater clarity to the range, while maintaining the strong character that defines the Audi A3 model range.”

The new derivative is powered by a 110kW TFSI petrol engine and is available exclusively in the Sportback body style, with vehicles now available for purchase through Audi South Africa’s nationwide dealer network.

Three-tier S line hierarchy

Audi says the introduction of the model also establishes a clearer three-tier S line hierarchy within the A3 Sportback range, with each trim level offering progressively higher levels of specification and design features.

The entry-level A3 Sportback S line, priced at R769 000, comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, sport seats with cloth upholstery, LED headlights, ambient interior lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Convenience features such as comfort key access, an auto-dimming interior mirror, folding exterior mirrors and lumbar support are also included.

Moving up the range, the S line Plus, priced from R808 200 for the Sportback and

R823 200 for the sedan, adds a more premium interior with artificial leather and cloth upholstery, full LED headlights, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a SONOS premium sound system.

At the top of the lineup sits the S line Black, priced from R834 500 for the Sportback and R849 500 for the sedan, which adds sportier styling elements such as black 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and black exterior design accents.

Performance, comfort and technology

The Audi A3 remains a cornerstone of the brand’s compact premium offering, combining progressive design, digital technology and everyday usability.

In South Africa, the A3 competes in a highly contested premium compact segment against rivals such as the BMW 1 Series, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, VW Golf 8 and MINI 5-Door Hatch which have long dominated the category among younger luxury car buyers.

Audi says the latest A3 lineup continues to deliver a balance of performance, comfort and technology while offering customers more choice within the range.

Like all Audi models sold locally, the A3 Sportback range includes a five-year/100 000km Audi Freeway Plan, covering comprehensive service and maintenance.

