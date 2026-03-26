BMW offers free Easter vehicle checks for safer road trips

As thousands of South Africans prepare to hit the road for the Easter holidays, BMW Group South Africa is rolling out a nationwide initiative aimed at improving road safety and peace of mind.

The premium automaker is offering complimentary pre-trip vehicle inspections at all BMW and MINI dealerships across the country. The checks are available to vehicles of any age, including those no longer covered under the brand’s maintenance plans.

The initiative comes at a time when long-distance travel peaks, with many motorists undertaking extended journeys to visit family or holiday destinations. BMW says the inspections are designed to identify potential issues before they become costly or dangerous problems on the road.

Reinforcing roadside support services

Beyond the free checks, the company is also reinforcing its roadside support services. Through BMW On Call and MINI Assist, drivers have access to 24-hour emergency assistance, including help with breakdowns, flat tyres and accidents. During busy travel periods, support teams are strategically positioned along major national routes to respond quickly.

A key pillar of BMW’s ownership offering remains its long-standing Motorplan, first introduced in 1985. The plan covers five years or 100,000km and includes maintenance, repairs and roadside assistance. Customers can also extend the cover up to seven years or 200,000km.

Focus om Easter road safety

BMW says all servicing and repairs are conducted by trained technicians using genuine parts, ensuring vehicles maintain the brand’s safety and performance standards. Its connected vehicle technology also plays a role, with systems able to detect potential issues and alert drivers or dealerships before a breakdown occurs.

For owners whose vehicles fall outside Motorplan, BMW offers alternative service packages designed to provide more affordable maintenance without compromising quality.

With traffic volumes expected to surge over Easter, the message from BMW is clear: preparation could make all the difference between a smooth journey and a stressful one.