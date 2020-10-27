E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

ANC MP amongst those arrested in R124m dubious Mpumalanga land deal

By Kabelo Khumalo

A senior government official is among 11 suspects expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in connection with dubious land deals amounting to almost R124 million.

“It is alleged that during February 2012, a complaint was made about the Msukaligwa Municipality, which allegedly bought a Rietspruit farm in Ermelo worth R11 million, yet sold for about R36.4 million in 2011, to develop a township while the municipality owned a farm that could have been utilised for the same purpose,” said the Hawks in a statement.

The investigation was conducted by a multi-agency investigation, which included the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority.


The Hawks said another whistle-blower alerted the investigators to two other deals involving two farms — a 70-hectare Malelane farm worth R44 million, which was allegedly sold to the municipality at R50 million in 2011, and a 74.2 hectare Naauwpoort in Emalahleni worth R16 million, apparently sold for R37.5 million.

“All these three farms’ actual combined value was approximately R70 million but through alleged collusion by the arrested suspects, the Mpumalanga of Human Settlements Department suffered a total loss of just under R124.million,” said the Hawks.

It is alleged that the money was channelled through five companies.

An intricate paper trail was created including applications by the municipalities, valuation reports and internal correspondence in order to justify the deals

Author


Similar stories

News

Life sentence for a man who killed his girlfriend’s nephew

Police management has welcomed the hefty sentence handed down by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court on Monday to a man who brutally...
Read more
News

SIU stumped as Mkhwebane backs off Hlaudi case

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s review application against her predecessor Thuli Madonsela’s report on the SABC’s...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal