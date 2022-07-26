11-year-old girl dies after train collides with bakkie in North West

An 11-year-old girl was killed and two other people were wounded when a train collided with a bakkie on a farm road crossing Syferbult between Derby and Magaliesburg in North West on Monday.

Paramedics, SAPS and Firefighters SA said in statement that when they arrived on the scene, they found the bakkie smashed against the front of the train. Members of the community had already pulled two girls and a man out of the bakkie.

They said in a statement: “Medics assessed the patients and found that an 11-year-old girl had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

“A 17-year-old girl and a man believed to be in his 40s were found with numerous injuries and were in a critical condition. They were treated and provided with advanced life-support interventions before they were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.”

Train passengers escaped without injuries.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author