14 lab-confirmed new measles cases reported in Limpopo

Limpopo has recorded 14 new laboratory-confirmed measles cases, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), bringing the number of cases to 35 in the province.

The NICD declared the measles outbreak after three cases from two healthcare facilities were reported in the Mopani, Greater Giyani, and Ba-Phalaborwa districts in October.

“Epidemiological investigations linked two measles cases in the Greater Sekhukhune to a father and child,” the NICD said in a statement on Thursday.

“In the Mopani and Ba-Phalaborwa, two siblings with measles infection had contact with laboratory-confirmed cases in the Greater Sekhukhune and the Greater Giyani, when they travelled there for a family funeral.”

Two other cases were also reported in Vhembe district, but do not have any link to outbreak-associated cases. The NICD stated that these cases are considered sporadic and are not included in the outbreak tally.

“There is an increasing number of measles cases in the ages five to nine years in the Mopani area. Two children were admitted to the hospital. However, no deaths or other complications from measles have been reported.”

The institute stated that a measles vaccination catch-up dose is being given at health facilities for children who missed their measles vaccination. This is to increase immunity in the community.

Patients with measles present with fever, rash, cough, red eyes, and runny nose. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.

“People of any age who are unvaccinated can contract measles and develop the disease. Clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting with the above symptoms and signs and check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date,” said the NICD.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author