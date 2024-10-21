141 IPPs appointed to deliver 13 422MW of electricity

A total of 141 preferred independent power producing (IPP) bidders have been appointed, totalling 13 422MW, by state-owned power utility Eskom.

This was revealed on Monday by Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during a media briefing on the IPP procurement programme as part of the regular media briefings on South Africa’s energy complex.

The media briefing took place at the GCIS Media House in Hatfield, Pretoria.

Ramokgopa said nine IPP bid windows have been procured since the inception of the IPP procurement programme.

He said 141 preferred bidders have been appointed, totalling 13 422MW.

Ramokgopa said 7 335MW have been operational from 95 projects, including two Peaker projects, which have produced 1 005MW.

He added that 1 897MW is currently in construction from 17 projects, and 1 183MW from nine projects is preparing to reach a commercial and financial close.

Refinancing applications approved

Ramokgopa said 8 231MW capacity is currently in the market and will be evaluated by Eskom during the 2024-2025 financial year.

He said a total of 26 refinancing applications have been approved to date by Eskom, resulting in R5.1 billion savings over the remaining terms of the respective power purchase agreements (PPAs).

PPAs are sellers that have been operational for a number of years and are able to negotiate better debt terms and conditions with their respective financiers.

Meanwhile, the country has now gone 208 consecutive days of no loadshedding. Ramokgopa said this is another recorded milestone for Eskom, as this is the longest stretch of uninterrupted power supply in the country in five years.

“The big message I want to convey to the country is that it is an anomaly for us to celebrate 208 days of no loadshedding,” said Ramokgopa.

“The standard should be that there should be no loadshedding. This [208 days of no loadshedding] is not an achievement.

“It is a step in the right direction. An achievement will be no loadshedding at all.”

