1749 new COVID-19 cases reported while 43 people lose lives to virus

The Minister of Health DR Zweli Mkhize has announced that 43 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 on Friday evening.

The health ministry also announced that it had recorded atleast 1749 new cases across the country, taking the infection rate to 677 833.

According to the statement, the recovery rate remain stagnant at 90% despite indications from weeks ago showing that the virus was being contained.

The statement shows that 611 044 have recovered from the virus.

Though it was expected that there would be a new surge in new cases, the numbers have not yet really hit the roof.

However, despite being in level 1, government still emphasizes that people should not compromise on their health and safety urging them to continue sanitizing and wearing a mask whenever they go out of their houses.

Of the new reported deaths, Free state province leads the pack with 9 deaths, while Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and Western Cape follows with 8 deaths each.

Eastern Cape province was the least affected with atleast 3 deaths.

The new deaths means that the overal death from COVID-19 was now sitting at 16 909 cases.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni