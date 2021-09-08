Mpumalanga Doctor refuses to treat unvaccinated patients

Johannesburg – A Mpumalanga-based Doctor has stated that he does not want to treat unvaccinated patients at his practice.

Dr Tafara Machiri who is a specialist in Mpumalanga, Mbombela has made it known to the whole of South Africa that he will not be seeing patients who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A notice which has been put up outside his practice, states that from the 1st of September he will not be seeing patients who are not vaccinated.

The Doctor also stated that he will not be forcing anyone to take the vaccine but won’t allow people to continue to die from an illness that is preventable.

This has since caused a huge sparked on social media as to why Dr Tafara Machiri was discriminating against some of his patients.

People have a choice as to whether they want to be vaccinated or not as stated by the President.

The Mpumalanga-based specialist has spoken out about what his notice actually meant and speaking to The Star, he has said that he did not mean to cause any harm in his notice.

“It was really meant for a couple of patients of mine, they are also people that I have known for more than 20 years. they were giving me a hard time in terms of vaccinating,’ he stated.

“I was just trying to convince a couple of them to vaccinate, I started by telling them one by one that at some point I’m going to stop seeing you,” he told The Star.

This is how social media users have reacted to the Doctor’s notice:

This found its way to me via WhatsApp. I support what Dr Machiri is doing. pic.twitter.com/p3dOCxubRA — Kananelo (@kaysexwale) September 6, 2021

Yep, Dr Machiri is running a private practice and he has a right to.decide who he sees in his practice. — Papa Ndu the Songwriter (@therealPapaNdu) September 6, 2021

This is unethical. I wonder if he will also refuse to treat patients who got injured in car accidents while not wearing seatbelts or patients who got HIV through unprotected sex. — 🇿🇦Bra Bob🇿🇦 (@BraBobM) September 6, 2021

I am strongly advocating for vaccines but I think it is wrong to refuse to see patients because of the choices they’ve made. Talking to patients makes you realize that they have real concerns. The same applies to many aspects of medicine. — Dr Frans Skosana (@SkosanaDr) September 7, 2021

For more Covid-19 related news, click here.

