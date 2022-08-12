2021 July unrest instigators released on R3 000 bail each

Nineteen of the 20 alleged instigators of the 2021 July unrest, who were arrested on Thursday, are out on R3 000 bail each following their appearance at the Durban magistrate’s court Friday.

The case was remanded to August 26 and the group was instructed not to incite violence related to the case. They have also been instructed to remain within KwaZulu-Natal pending their next court appearance. One suspect was released on warning.

In a statement on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the suspects were arrested during a vast sting operation in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape, and Northern Cape.

“Joint police teams were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas so as to secure court attendance of persons of interest, spread out in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape, and Northern Cape,” said Mlambo.

“This multi-disciplinary team includes the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, serious corruption investigation, serious commercial crimes investigation, digital forensic investigation, priority crime management centre of the Hawks, crime intelligence, national intervention unit, public order policing, tactical response team, as well as local criminal record centre members.”

Mbambo confirmed that the investigation continues and that more arrests are imminent.

“The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, hailed the investigation and prosecution team for their meticulous work and assured the South African citizens that the team under his command will continue to work without fear, favour nor prejudice.”

In July 2022, the justice, crime prevention, and security (JCPS) cluster said more than 8 000 incidents had been reported to the police and at least 5 000 people had been arrested in connection with the civil unrest in July 2021.

The update came a year after a wave of violence between July 9 and 18, triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, leading to the deaths of more than 300 people.

The JCPS said most of the cases were not prosecuted and others were withdrawn, noting that 19 other cases are still being investigated, with eight people in jail for incitement.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said: “More than 3 300 cases have thus far been finalised through non-prosecution, with some being withdrawn in or before the court. Over 2 900 cases were closed as undetected or unfounded.

“There are 19 cases from which the DPCI [directorate for priority crime investigations] is investigating eight in relation to people who were arrested on suspicion of incitement to commit public violence.

“The investigation of about 2 200 cases is concluded pending a decision on the viability of the prosecution of the cases. A number of dockets have been referred to the directors of public prosecutions for a decision, further guidance, and direction on the matter.”

Modise added that more than 2 435 cases are on the court roll with more than 50 cases having been finalised with a guilty verdict.

Phoenix, a township outside Durban, was one of the communities affected by the unrest. According to the cluster, the police have made successful arrests of 69 suspects who are accused of various crimes.

Thirty-six of the suspects were arrested for their alleged respective roles in the murders of 35 people, while 31 suspects have been arrested for attempted murder. Of the 164 cases investigated in Phoenix, Modise said 120 more cases are still being investigated.

She said further that the police and the Hawks continue to investigate the crimes committed during this period.

“As the ministers of the JCPS cluster, we understand that we still have a long way to go to bring the cluster to its optimal level. We are committed to do all we can to strengthen the criminal justice system, as well as capacitate our personnel to serve our people better.

“We are also engaging other countries, which have a state-of-the-art criminal justice system to share some of the good practices they employ. We will adapt our methods to make sure that we serve our country effectively.

“Over and above these measures, we call upon members of our communities to join community policing forums to fight crime and violence.”

Meanwhile, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is also being investigated. This despite her exclusion from the 20 suspects who were arrested on Thursday.

It is alleged that some deposed an affidavit that implicates the former statesman’s daughter, hence the investigation.

The status of the investigation is still unknown and the Hawks said they are still probing and would present their case to the National Prosecuting Authority for a prosecutorial decision.

