2024 matric pass rate breaks record at 87,3%

The country has reached its highest matric pass rate to date at 87,3%, with the Free State being the top performing province. The Class of 2024 also achieved over 319 000 distinctions, which is a massive increase compared to last year.

During the matric results announcement ceremony held at the Mosaiek in Fairland, Randburg, Johannesburg on Monday evening, Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube likened the resilience of the class of 2024 to that of the South African National flower, the protea. She believes that these learners were able to beat the odds to complete their high school studies.

Minister commends learners’ resilience

“Like the protea, the Class of 2024 seems to have drawn strength from adversity, emerging more determined and ready to flourish, proving that from the harshest conditions, greatness can bloom,” the minister reiterated.

Gwarube mentioned that Matric Class of 2024 had faced immense challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted learning, as well as the budget cuts which put pressure on provincial departments and schools.

She also highlighted the social ills as some of the hurdles. These include violence, gangsterism and the new trend of protection-fee rackets which have plagued schools.

KwaZulu-Natal top performing province

KwaZulu-Natal is once more the top performing province in terms of the percentage of candidates obtaining distinctions. In second place was the Western Cape, followed by Gauteng.

Johannesburg West is the top performing education district, with a pass rate of 97%. It is followed by the Fezile Dabi district in the Free State with 93.5%. Third position is the Umkhanyakude education district in KwaZulu-Natal with 92.8%.

In 2024, 69% of learners passed maths, which is an increase from 63.5% in 2023. However, in physical sciences, whilst 75% of learners passed, this is a slight decrease from 2023.

The number and percentage of learners achieving distinctions in maths increased in 2024 from 2023. However, the number and percentage of learners achieving distinctions in physical sciences has dropped.

Concerns about maths and science

While this is an impressive feat, Gwarube raised concerns about the waning interest in maths and science.

“The decreasing participation rates in these key subjects, and the decrease in performance in physical sciences, highlight the urgent need to improve foundational literacy and numeracy. This to ensure that our schooling system produces learners who are confident and capable enough to choose and excel in maths and science, And do so throughout their schooling career,” she reiterated.

She then hailed the teachers, the Department of Basic Education (DBE), provincial education departments and all other stakeholders who have been involved in the journey.

Key initiatives played big role

“Some of the key initiatives driven by the DBE that supported the Class of 2024 included personalised learning interventions. Also additional teaching support and socio-emotional care. To provide further support, provinces rolled out extra face-to-face tuition sessions. Saturday catch-up programmes and extended school hours were rolled out to ensure adequate revision in key subjects.

“In addition to classroom-based interventions, learners have also benefited from extensive support. This in the form of revision materials, past question papers, and online resources. These were made available through public-private partnerships with stakeholders,” she said.

