2025 NSFAS online applications officially open on Friday

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will open its online applications for the 2025 academic year on Friday.

Nobuhle Nkabane, the Minister of Higher Education and Training, revealed this on Monday.

Nkabane and NSFAS administrator Freeman Nomvalo held a joint media briefing in Pretoria to provide feedback on the ministerial stakeholder engagement programme.

The programme began on Thursday and ended on Sunday.

Nkabane also announced the date for the commencement and opening of the 2025 NSFAS online applications.

“Having received a presentation during these stakeholder consultations and having noted the comments received from stakeholders, I am now confident that NSFAS is ready to kickstart the 2025 online application process, effectively this Friday,” said Nkabane.

Freedom Charter

“I am therefore inviting all students who are sitting for their matriculation this year to take this opportunity and apply for either the NSFAS bursary or loan.

“This invitation is also extended to learners from grades 9, 10, and 11, who would like to enter the technical and vocational education and training [TVET] sector.

“We are committed to fulfilling what was said in the Freedom Charter: “[The] doors of learning and culture shall be opened for all.

“And we will make sure that no one is left behind, especially the children of the working [class] and the poor in all corners of South Africa.”

Nkabane said she consulted various student organisations, universities, TVET colleges, and NSFAS, among others, regarding matters related to NSFAS before announcing the opening of the online applications date.

She said the student formations she consulted were the Progressive Youth Alliance, EFF Students Command, Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania, Democratic Alliance Student Organisation, South African Christian Organisation, ActionSA Student Chapter, South African Democratic Student Movement, and the MK Party Student Wing.

Nkabane also consulted extensively with post-school education and training (PSET) institutional governance structures such as the South African Union of Students, the South African Further Education and Training Student Association, the South African Public Colleges Organisation, and the Universities South Africa.

Consultation with stakeholders

“Beginning on Thursday, 12 September 2024, I have had extensive consultations with stakeholders in the PSET sector,” she said.

“The purpose of these consultations was to solicit inputs and proposals to policy positions on matters that affect the PSET system.

“NSFAS participated in the stakeholder engagement meetings where student formations, universities, and TVET colleges posed robust engagements and shared with us great insights on how best we can turn around the institution.

“The importance we attach to these consultations was such that we have had to work over the weekend, finishing yesterday [Sunday].”

She explained further: “It was due to these critical consultations that we have had to postpone the launch of the 2025 NSFAS online application launch, which is a significant

concern for students nationwide.

“Another reason for postponing the launch of the 2025 NSFAS online application process was to allow NSFAS to do a dry run of the online application system to stakeholders.

“The feedback received has already informed critical systems changes to simplify the online application process and also make it accessible to all.”

