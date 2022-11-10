21-year-old Mpumalanga serial rapist’s reign of terror cut short

Nhlanhla Shabangu was sentenced to four life terms for four counts of rape when he appeared at the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sitting in Middleburg on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 21-year-old had terrorised women between 2021 and 2022.

It is believed he went to New Stand in Driefontein where he attacked, raped and fatally stabbed Sibongile Msibi. He dumped her body next to the bushes in the area and fled the scene.

On July 18 2021, the accused attacked Mbali Nkosi, 16, at her parents’ house in Driefontein. He raped then strangled her to death with a belt.

Mohlala explained: “On May 2 2022, the accused attacked Happiness Thela, 31, as she was walking in the street at Driefontein. He stabbed her to death after failed attempts to rape her.”

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, commended the hard work of the investigating team, the prosecution team and the judiciary, which “culminated in a well-deserved sentence”.

“We trust that the sentence will deter others who perpetuate violence against women,” said Manamela.

Author