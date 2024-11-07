48 pupils hospitalised after consuming spaza shop snacks

The Free State education department is calling on municipalities and law enforcement to act quickly to stop street vendors and spaza shops from selling harmful food products.

This follows a foodborne illness incident at Daluvuyo Primary School in Welkom that resulted in 48 pupils being admitted to the hospital.

The department attested that the pupils received care at Bongani Hospital. Another pupil was brought to RH Matjhabeng by his parents and then released.

The pupils reportedly started exhibiting severe symptoms, such as skin irritation, itching, and uncontrollable discomfort, during school assembly early on Wednesday morning.

There have been reports of some pupils rolling on the ground in agony.

Such incidents disrupt teaching and learning, especially when pupils are busy with year-end exams, according to Mamiki Maboya, the Free State’s MEC for education.

“We are happy that environmental health inspectors and police are investigating the matter, but we are told that learners bought snacks and chocolates from the spaza shops and vendors operating near and within the school,” said Maboya.

Health and safety protocols

Following the incident, the management of the school has been directed to thoroughly examine the presence of vendors on or close to school property.

Additionally, the school and the education department are collaborating to improve future health and safety protocols.

“We are evaluating current policies governing the sale of food items to learners on school grounds,” said Maboya.

“The department is exploring legislative options to enhance the regulation of vendors around schools.

“This may include engagements with municipal authorities and other relevant stakeholders to establish enforceable guidelines that prioritise learner safety.”

According to Maboya, the community must shield kids from health hazards.

She urged parents and schools to be proactive in policing food vendors and making sure that students are only served healthy food.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content