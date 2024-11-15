57 ‘Pound 4 Pound’ workers haul production firm to court

About 57 actors, crew members, and call actors are heading to court to demand their money from Bakwena Productions.

This after they worked on Pound 4 Pound, a 13-part drama series, but never received payment for their work.

They have been waiting for their salaries since September. Their legal representative, Advocate Carol-Ann Myburgh, confirmed that she is representing the actors.

“I’m currently studying their contracts and other relevant documents,” said Myburgh.

“In the next few days I’ll be in a position to take further instructions, and then we’ll be able to approach the court. For now, I cannot disclose much as the information is privileged.”

Bakwena Productions is owned by actors Kagiso Modupe and Rashaka Muofhe.

In October, one of the actors, Brandon Auret, called out Bakwena Productions for non-payment.

Lack of accountability

One of his social media posts reads as follows: “Bakwena Productions/BET Africa for my work on Pound4Pound.

“This has affected my livelihood in a devastating way. I am not alone. Many voices stand with me, each affected by this lack of professionalism and accountability.

“Together, we demand payment and justice for all freelancers and artists in our industry. We stand against exploitation.

“Our work deserves respect. Our contracts should be honoured. #RespectTheWork #HonourThe Contract.”

He went as far as serving the production company with a letter of demand.

In the letter, he threatened to halt the drama series. Sunday World understands that Bakwena Productions failed to respond to Auret’s letter of demand.

On Thursday, Auret told Sunday World that more actors had joined him.

“Bakwena Productions has not responded to my letter of demand. I still haven’t been paid, and there’s no communication from them either,” he said.

“But I’m glad that more actors have come out and laid complaints against them. There’s about 57 of us, and we’re doing a class action against this production house.”

Modupe and Muofhe failed to respond to a request for comment.

