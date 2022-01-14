6 inmates escape while on their way to court

Johannesburg- Like scenes out of a Hollywood movie, a police truck transporting prisoners was ambushed by three men who pulled up in a silver Audi.

Six inmates escaped from the truck while en route to Court in Vosloorus.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said in a statement that five of the six men were due at Court for cases of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The sixth suspect was to make his first appearance regarding a shoplifting case.

The accused are: Nkululeko Nkomo, Robert Hlatshwayo, Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo and Mbongiseni Mkandla.

