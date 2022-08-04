60 people injured during morning rush-hour bus crash

Sixty passengers escaped with injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga on Thursday morning.

No fatalities were reported.

The commuters, who were travelling to work, were stabilised and treated on the scene by the paramedics before being transported to various hospitals.

Emer-G-Med explained: “An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were immediately dispatched by the Emer-G-Med emergency operations centre.

“A total of 60 people suffered injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals for further medical care.”

