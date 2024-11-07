Soweto Marathon founder living in fear after ‘exposing graft’

The founder of South Africa’s popular township road running race, Soweto Marathon, says he is living fear.

Thulani Sibisi said this to Sunday World after he blew the whistle on Soweto Marathon’s alleged fraud and corruption.

He said that a suspicious car with no registration number plates was parked outside his house. When he went out to approach it, the car sped off.

“On Wednesday, 6 November in the afternoon, I saw a silver-grey sedan. It was parked outside my house.

Suspicious grey car outside his house

“I couldn’t clearly see the driver because it was a few metres away from me, outside the yard. When I approached the car, it sped off. I don’t know what this means but I am feeling very unsafe, my life is in danger. And I need the people of Soweto and the public to know about this,” said Sibisi.

“I’m not going to divulge much or drop names. But I’ve ruffled feathers with certain people. I’ve been vocal about fraud and corruption in Soweto Marathon race. And how it was hijacked from Soweto Marathon Trust. I believe this was a warning, but I will not be silenced. And I will fight for Soweto Marathon Race until it returns to its rightful owners. If I die for the truth, then I’ll be happy,” he said.

Sibisi, however, told Sunday World that he has not reported the incident to the police. “I’m still weighing my options. But I have informed one of my colleagues and my family,” he said.

Last week, Sibisi accused Thokozani Mazibuko of hijacking the race. He also accused him of directing all the monies into another bank account. The race founder also told Sunday World that Soweto Marathon race belonged to Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT). But it was rendered powerless when Mazibuko registered a private company, Soweto Marathon Pty Ltd. He then took over all the rights to the race.

Mazibuko admitted to whistle-blower allegations, suspension

Mazibuko is the treasurer of Soweto Marathon Trust and a board member of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA). He is also accused of freezing SMT’s bank account and channelling all the money and sponsorships to his new private company. Mazibuko, during a recent interview with Sunday World, admitted to these allegations.

He was this week placed on suspension by the CGA after Sibisi lodged a complaint with the athletics body.

The race, Soweto Marathon, took place on Sunday, November 3. For the first time, it was organised by the Soweto Marathon Pty Ltd.

Sibisi, founder of the original Soweto Marathon Trust, accused Mazibuko of hijacking the race. He then lodged the complaint with Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA).

