74 pupils hospitalised due to ‘food poisoning’ at matric camp

Over 70 Grade 12 learners from different schools in the West Rand, Gauteng, are undergoing treatment at Carletonville District Hospital as a result of a possible food poisoning incident.

The Gauteng department of health confirmed the incident. It said the 74 female pupils are from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School. They were involved in the incident that occurred on Thursday morning.

Department confirms incident

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the learners were attending a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School.

“The learners between the ages of 17 and 20 [years], were taken to the Fochville Clinic this morning at 9am. [They had] symptoms comparable to diarrhoea and cramping in the stomach,” Modiba said.

Kokosi Clinic received reports from 32 learners, and Fochville Clinic from 42 learners. After review, Carletonville District Hospital was recommended for additional medical assessment for all impacted learners.”

Of the learners, 73 were admitted to the hospital, and one was sent to a private institution.

“Our medical professionals are keeping a careful eye on everything. Fortunately, most of the students are in a stable situation,” he added.

This incident comes after the recent tragedy in Naledi, Soweto. There, a group of five minors died after consuming snacks that were allegedly bought from a local spaza shop.

One of the minors is still in hospital fighting for his life after the suspected food poisoning.

Incidents on the rise, a concern for department

Modiba said these recurring incidents are a huge concern to the department.

“We are collaborating closely with the appropriate authorities to increase community awareness. And we would like to encourage people to be mindful of food safety. To handle perishable and non-perishable food items properly. It is crucial that food is cooked thoroughly, stored at the correct temperature, and consumed within safe time frames.”

He further said it is crucial to wash hands both before handling food and after using the restroom. This is important in order to prevent cross-contamination.

