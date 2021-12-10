7de Laan actress Themsie Times has passed away

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and 7de Laan has announced the passing of South African actress, Themsie Times.

Themsie warmed her way into the hearts of many South Africans through her character, Maria on 7de Laan.

Themsie played the role of Maria from 2003-2016.

The character was a strong-willed, business savvy yet warm-hearted woman.

She worked for Septimas ‘Oubaas’ van Zyl ‘s (played by Pierre van Pletzen) family for years, since he was a child.

Maria then moved in with Oubaas on orders from his mother, to ensure that he was well taken care of.

When Hilda, (played by Annelisa Weiland) and Oubaas started courting, Maria didn’t get along with this new woman in his life but the two eventually became friends and were inseparable.

Maria was Hilda’s confidant, and they had a true friendship. She also had a close friendship with Aggie (played by Mimi Mahlasela).

Maria was known for having a guesthouse in QwaQwa, which was often referenced as her home for when she eventually retired.

“We are fortunate to have had South Africans enjoy Themsie’s talent through her portrayal of this role. Our thoughts and prayers are with Themsie’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the SABC said in a statement.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans at large. May her soul rest in peace,” the SABC further added.

