Safa mourns death of two icons

Safa president Danny Jordaan said he was shocked at the passing away of two influential South African giants, Zindzi Mandela and Dr Shorty Moola.

“Monday, 13 July 2020 has been one of the saddest days. We have lost Cde Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of liberation icon Tata Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and later learnt about the passing on of sports scientist and medical servant of football, Dr Shorty Moosa,” said Jordaan, speaking also on behalf of the SA football fraternity.

Zindzi was former ambassador of South Africa to Denmark and has been described as a struggle icon in her own right.

She was the youngest daughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela. She died in early hours of Monday morning.

“Comrade Zindzi Mandela must be remembered not only as the daughter of the two liberation struggle icons but as a struggle heroine herself. She was at the forefront during the bitter struggle against apartheid. May her soul rest in peace,” said Jordaan.

“My sincerest condolences also go to Dr Shorty Moola’s family. Here is one dedicated individual who served football with distinction. A sport scientist and medical servant of football, Dr Moola served in various capacities within Safa and the Confederation of African Football. May his soul rest in peace,” said the Safa president

Author



SUNDAY WORLD