A culture of inclusion is what humanity needs to function harmoniously

The Joy of Inclusion, a campaign by Nestle Cremora, seeks to make sure that everyone, regardless of colour, creed, gender, body shape, or ability is welcome in the fold of humanity.

Well-known for its catch phrase It’s Not Inside … It’s On Top, the brand’s campaign is in its second year after it was launched in 2021.

Category marketing manager at Nestlé East and southern Africa, Phume Msomi, said with this campaign they aimed to honour a group of role models and inclusivity ambassadors who have had to overcome great odds to fit in with society at large.

The campaign was launched at a brunch event at the Constitution Hill’s Human Rights Precinct in Johannesburg last week.

“A person who lives with a disability, for instance, may also be living with issues of mental health, and may also be embarking on a journey of questioning, change, and transition,” said Msomi.

“When we accept that we are intersectional beings, we can learn to work together and understand each other better. We are all human, we are all vulnerable. And we are all stronger and better together than we can ever be on our own,” said Msomi.

And in the room were truly different kinds of people, different races, age, gender, the abled and the disabled who told their stories.

On the panel were Tobeka Lwana, a businesswoman, communications expert and ambassador for Inclusivity and Diversity, as well as Anele Siswana who is a clinical psychologist focusing on mental health issues.

Joining them were representatives from Nia Orchid who promote body positivity; the Albinism Society of South Africa; and the South African Depression & Anxiety Group.

Boitumelo Rametsi, a model and entrepreneur represented Body Positivity while Gabriel Temudzani, a stage and TV actor, and face of the often-marginalised Venda community also attended the event.

Other influential people included Masa Diamond, a chartered accountant, fashion model and ambassador for the trans community; Lelo WhatsGood, a culture curator, multi-talented creative, and creator of safe spaces for the queer community; and Zoleka Mandela, a writer and mental health activist who has been open about her struggles with mental health, addiction, and abuse.

Broadcaster Bongani Bingwa said inclusiveness is not just a constitutional obligation or social and moral duty, but rather it is joy.

“When we break down the barriers, when we shatter boundaries and remove obstacles, we make the circle of inclusion bigger. By doing so, we sow the seeds of a brighter and happier tomorrow for everyone,” said Bingwa who was piloting the event.

Miss Drag SA Miz Cambell told Sunday World that they have learnt more about people who live with albinism at the event, saying it was an honour to have been part of the conversation.

“If you can arm people with enough power to carry themselves, educate themselves with knowledge, surely everyone will be included and catered for,” said Cambell.

Nomasonto Mazibuko, who represents the albinism society, noted that they do not live with albinism, but they are people born with albinism.

“Children can be affected by albinism in many ways as parents are also not aware of some of the disabilities they have. People born with albinism are visually impaired, those are some of the things people do not know,” said Mazibuko.

She added that they are usually picked on and called names, but thanks to Nestle and various members of societies, communities are being educated about albinism and they now feel included.

