A man poised to bring back Chiefs’ glory days

The pointers were there since the firing of Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter last month that interim co-coach Arthur Zwane was destined to be appointed as head coach.

It therefore did not come as a surprise when Amakhosi management confirmed his elevation to the Glamour Boys’ coaching hot seat this week.

Besides, the soft-spoken Zwane has become more assertive and vocal in recent weeks about the quality of players he wants at the club to bring back the glory days.

Chiefs have not won a trophy in seven years and Zwane feels aggrieved that one of the most revered clubs in South African football is fading into oblivion.

Over the last few weeks, Zwane, a former Chiefs right-winger, has not minced his words about the current crop of players and what is expected of them if they are to continue donning the Chiefs badge.

Since joining the Glamour Boys in 2000, Zwane won 12 major trophies, including the CAF Cup Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, Coca- Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top 8 and the Telkom Knockout until his retirement a decade later.

The former Chiefs academy coach admitted that it is embarrassing for a club of Chiefs’ calibre to win two games, draw two and lose three after he replaced sacked

Englishman Baxter and that changes were inevitable.

“I think it’s there for everyone to see. I can say things that people might see differently and people think I know too much or think I’m too harsh on players but the reality is we know we don’t have good enough players to play for this club.

“We have players, yes, who can play for us, but [the players are] not good enough for this club. We can’t keep repeating the same mistakes. I said earlier on, are we improving? And it kills the coaches as if we’re not preparing players.”

The 48-year-old was graceful in his acceptance of his appointment earlier in the week and admits his coaching style and approach is not dictatorial. “It’s not about me. Yes, I will be leading as the head coach but there are other technical team members that will be helping me. As much as my head is on the block, I will still listen to them because I trust all of them. No man is an island. If you want to fail, be Hitler and rule like him,” said Zwane.

Of course, his appointment places him where he as always wanted to be. “It’s been my dream to coach Chiefs and my dream has come true. I was born for this.

When God says yes, nobody can say no. I believe I am one of those people who waited patiently for many years.

“I used to tell the players I coached at development that I will be Chiefs coach one day and I am going to be successful. Football is one game you can’t cheat. Football doesn’t like shortcuts. It’s not going to be easy, but we really want to make people

happy. We really want to see people smiling and coming to the stadium. I have always been a fan of good football, even when I was young,” he said.

