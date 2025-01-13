A thousand NW grade 8 pupils still to be placed 

As pupils prepare to return to school on Wednesday, about 1 000 grade 8 pupils in North West will be left stranded since they could not secure placement in various secondary schools for the 2025 academic year.

The North West Department of Education has blamed this on the province’s shortage of secondary schools.

The department’s spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane said the most affected districts were Bojanala and Ngaka Modiri Molema.

“The main challenge appears in schools that admit Grade 8 learners. The reality of the matter is that the department has a smaller number of secondary schools than primary schools.

“Bojanala has 535 unplaced Grade 8 learners, and all other grades are not affected by the issue of placement. Ngaka Modiri Molema has 380 unplaced Grade 8 learners in the Mahikeng area and 120 for Grade R,” he said.

He said all pupils at Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati districts had been placed in all grades.

Molokwane said overcrowding in schools was also a contributing factor.

“The increased learner enrolment due to population growth, housing developments in the area, budget constraints that limit the opening of new schools, and insufficient funding for educational infrastructure [are factors]. Additionally, changes in demographic patterns and the movement of families can exacerbate the issue.”

Last year, many schools experienced protests, with parents camped out at different schools, demanding that their children be admitted.

A grade 8 parent from Magogoe Tar village, Annah Kgosiemang said her son could not get space due to jurisdictions. “I went to three schools already. They said they were prioritising children who stay near the school. In other schools, they do not even want to hear what I want to say. I will keep trying even when the school reopens.”

Molokwane said to address overcrowding, the education department has to implement several remedial actions.

The department said it plans to build new schools and renovate existing facilities.

“We will do so by expanding facilities by constructing new schools to accommodate the growing learner population. We will also upgrade and repurpose existing school buildings that were closed due to rationalisation to create more classroom space,” he said.

Despite the department’s challenge, Molokwane said they will, however, not allow unregistered schools to operate in the province. “The department is working closely with the SAPS and law enforcement agencies to assist in closing schools that are not registered and do not meet the required standards. We encourage parents not to be eager to register their children in schools that are not registered.”

So far, the department has 148 registered schools.

Department of Basic Education national spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “We do not have a budget to build more schools, even if we wanted to build schools, we will not be able to do it in two days. Over 4 000 learners are not placed because schools are full. We will see when the school reopens how bad the situation is, we will end up providing mobile classrooms in most instances.”

He said Gauteng and Western Cape were the most affected provinces.

