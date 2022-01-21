REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

A war of words: SA has their say on Presidency vs Minister Lindiwe Sisulu battle

By Sunday World
The Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

Johannesburg – Politics, and politicians in South Africa never fail to provide a dull moment for citizens.

The latest saga that has South Africans munching on popcorn, watching the drama unfold, is the war between South Africa’s presidential communications team and the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu

The minister and the presidency have been communicating through a battle of press releases, following Sisulu’s meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa that took place on Thursday.

The presidency released a statement on Thursday evening, saying that Sisulu apologised for her controversial column published on a news website two weeks ago, where she took aim at the judiciary system in the country.

Sisulu came out guns blazing with a press statement of her own, where she claimed that she did not apologise for her words.

The presidency then reaffirmed the first statement that they released and said they stand by it.

On Friday, the minister said that the president’s media team was ‘deliberately mischievous’ in their communications.

The war of words between the two has played out in full view of the South African public and citizens took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Take a look at some of them below: 

Last week, the Acting Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa, Raymond Zonod, held a press briefing where he lambasted the minister for her column.

“This is most regrettable because it does not come from a young and inexperienced person. There are no facts that are put up by Sisulu and analysis it is just accusations and insults to the judiciary,” Zondo further said.

Zondo said he would have expected Sisulu to have facts about her allegations and opinions for everyone to see.

“It should not be acceptable for a member of parliament to wake up one morning without any facts to write an article to insult the African judges and the Judiciary as a whole,” he said.

Sunday World

Author

