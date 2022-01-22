Absa financial executive arrested by Hawks for alleged missing millions

Johannesburg – An intelligence driven operation by the Hawks yielded positive results after a 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, on theft charges for the alleged stolen R103 million from Absa.

It is alleged that between September and December 2021, the suspect working as Aba’s specialist engineer, fraudulently transferred approximately R103 million into six different bank accounts on numerous transactions.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg for further investigation.

According to Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng, captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the suspect was successfully traced and arrested in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 19 January.

“He was charged with theft and appeared in Queenstown Magistrate’s Court the following day, and the court remanded Masebeni in custody pending investigation,” says Mulamu.

The matter was transferred to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, and is expected to be in court on 27 January for a legal representative and bail application.

Mulamu furthermore added that, investigations continues and more arrests and additional charges cannot be ruled out.

