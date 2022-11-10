Accident between Interstate bus and truck claims seven lives

A bus accident on the N8 in Botshabelo, Free State claimed the lives of seven people early on Thursday morning.

The Interstate bus was ferrying commuters to Bloemfontein when a truck collided with it at the entrance of Botshabelo. Three passengers were critically injured, 19 people sustained moderate injuries, and 32 commuters escaped with minor injuries.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the injured have been admitted to four hospitals in the province, adding that the bus and truck drivers were among those who died on the spot.

Hilary Mophethe, provincial spokesperson for the department of police, roads and transport, said a preliminary report shows that the truck driver attempted unsuccessfully to avoid an oncoming vehicle when he lost control of the truck and rammed into the bus.

“The truck and the bus were en route to the direction of Bloemfontein when the accident happened,” said Mophethe.

“The truck driver was driving at high speed and overtaking other vehicles that were heading in the same direction. On his quest to overtake the bus, [the truck driver spotted] an oncoming vehicle and tried to rear back to the other lane, unfortunately he collided with the bus. This resulted in seven people losing their lives.”

