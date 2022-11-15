Accident claims lives of nine family members en route to a wedding

Nine people from one family tragically lost their lives en route to a wedding in Nobody near Polokwane at the weekend.

The department of transport and community safety in Limpopo said the fatal crash involved two vehicles travelling in opposite directions.

The driver of a 10-seater Toyota Venture lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst and collided head-on with a truck travelling towards Gauteng. The accident happened between Mokgoopong and Mokopane along the N1.

Four children, four female adults and a male driver, all said to be of the Sethe family, were killed. They are said to have left their home in Diepsloot, Gauteng to enjoy the festivities.

Florence Radzilani, Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety, has sent her condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and said a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Radzilani added that the provincial government will assist with funeral arrangements.

As the festive season fast approaches, the government is expected to launch Arrive Alive road safety campaigns across the country. South Africa recorded 1 685 fatalities on the roads during the 2021 festive season, a 14% increase compared with 2020.

