Accident involving truck and several vehicles leaves four dead

Four people died after a truck collided with a number of vehicles on the N3 near the Marianhill toll plaza in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson in the province, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the truck driver lost control of his vehicle and ramped on many other cars, resulting in the multi-vehicle pile-up.

Medi Response, which treated the injured, said four women were killed. “One light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and was severely damaged, killing all the four occupants,” Medi said in a statement.

Gwala added that a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

“It is alleged that this morning a truck driver lost control [of his vehicle] and collided with other vehicles. Four people were declared dead at the scene and police are still busy at the scene. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation,” said Gwala.

In September, another truck accident claimed the lives of 18 school children and two adults in Pongola, also in KwaZulu-Natal.

Driving is definitely an extreme sport lately. I pray for the affected and their families 😢 N3 E just before Marianhill Plaza pic.twitter.com/YxIglXmRTm — CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne (@ms_tourist) November 1, 2022

Just before Marianhill Toll, on the N3 towards Durban. As received …@TrafficSA please note pic.twitter.com/QF32iLCryg — CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne (@ms_tourist) November 1, 2022

