Accountant syphoned company funds to feed gambling addiction

Liezel Badenhorst, a 44-year-old former trust accountant who struggled with gambling addiction, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after she was found guilty of stealing R18-million.

Badenhorst, who worked for Du Toit Attorneys (DTS) from 2008 until her departure in 2023, was sentenced by the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

As the person in charge of DTS’s client trust accounts, she had a legal duty to protect the client’s money and make sure it was only used for the purposes specified by law.

However, from February 2018 until March 2023, Badenhorst took advantage of her position by moving money from the trust account into her personal bank accounts via an internal banking system.

Severe gambling addiction

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), through this manipulation, Badenhorst syphoned a total of R17 923 584.68.

“Upon the discovery of the fraud, Badenhorst voluntarily resigned on 17 March 2024 and later admitted to the charges, citing a severe gambling addiction as the driving force behind her actions.

“She acknowledged using the stolen funds to feed her gambling habit at the Boardwalk Casino and Galaxy Bingo at Moffat-on-Main,” said NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali.

She was arrested in July 2024.

“Badenhorst’s crimes were uncovered following a comprehensive investigation into discrepancies in the firm’s accounting records.

“Evidence showed that she had falsified entries in the General Trust accounting system and misappropriated client funds for personal use, thereby causing significant financial harm to DTS and its clients,” Tyali added.

Breach of trust

Advocate Danisile Mkwanazi, a senior prosecutor, argued for a suitable sentence by stating that Badenhorst’s actions were a serious breach of the faith that her employer, clients, and the legal community had placed in her.

“Her deliberate manipulation of the financial system is a serious offence that undermines the integrity of both the legal and financial systems,” said Mkwanazi.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo emphasised the importance of holding individuals accountable for crimes of this nature.

“We welcome this sentence as a message that criminal activities of this nature will not be tolerated, and we commend the work of law enforcement and prosecutors in bringing this matter to a successful conclusion,” said Madolo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content