Ace Magashule’s former PA Cholota bail application postponed

Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday to allow the state time to finalise the opposition to the bail application and submission.

Extradited from the US

Cholota, who moved to the United States of America to study, was extradited to South Africa last week Thursday. This followed attempts on her part to stop her extradition. She landed at the OR Tambo International Airport under the escort of law enforcement and was subsequently handed to the Hawks.

After spending a night at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria, Magashule’s former personal assistant was transported to Bloemfontein on Friday.

She has been arrested for a period of four months since she was arrested in the US.

Cholota together with her former boss Magashule and several government officials are facing fraud and corruption charges linked to the botched R255 million asbestos tender.

Implicated in dodgy deals

It was revealed during the commission of inquiry into state capture in 2019 that she was involved in Magashule’s dodgy deals. She stands accused of facilitating corrupt financial transactions on behalf of Magashule.

Cholota had initially agreed to serve as a state witness in the case, however, it emerged that she refused to cooperate with investigators.

The state prosecutor Johan de Nysschen indicated that he is opposing Cholota’s bail bid, because the matter is a schedule five matter.

Cholota’s lawyer Loyiso Makapela said it was not acceptable for the state to ask for a postponement. She further stated that her client has denied all the allegations levelled against her.

Cholota remains behind bars for another night until her bail application which will take place on Tuesday morning.

