ACT brings award back home for complying with human rights

South African-based Awareness for Child Trafficking Africa (ACT) brought an award back home during the recent Community and Human Rights Awards ceremony held in Nigeria.

With more than 300 nominations from across the continent, the awards are given to a company or an individual that complies with human rights norms.

ACT Africa saves lives through awareness and education that focuses on the prevention of the vicious cycles of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking. It also provides assistance and long-term solutions to victims of GBV.

The founder of ACT Africa, Matthew Mensah, said: “The award is for our work on gender-based violence and the less fortunate in vulnerable areas, especially for all the work we were able to do during the [peak of the] Covid-19 pandemic.”

The organisation’s co-founder and chairperson Hilary Leong said: “This is a win for South Africa. We are honored and humbled to have received this very prestigious award recognising and creating awareness about child trafficking across the continent.

“We are thankful to God, and we trust that this will open many doors for us in all aspects and allow us to continue our work across the continent. We also hope that it will make a positive difference in the lives of Africans, especially our children.”

The annual awards are funded by Global Rights with the support from Open Society Foundation.

