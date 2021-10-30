Action SA trusted to restore and fix Hillbrow

Johannesburg- South Africans have their hopes up as they believe that Action SA will be the saviour of places that have become unsafe in Johannesburg.

Action SA is a political party founded and led by former mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba.

This comes as the country is set to head to the polls on Monday, 1 November.

Dear @HermanMashaba Sir if we do vote for you on Monday and you win, do your really promise us that this time you will clean JHB and deal with illegal immigrants, illegal hijacked of the buildings, drugs, crime in places such as Hillbrow, Yoeville, Bruma, etc. . . #ActionSA pic.twitter.com/rsSSke61lU — Inqubeko Maskandi Channel 💎 (@Nqubeko_MC) October 30, 2021

if Actionsa wins,you will be able to drive trough hillbrow at night and not worry about being hijacked or human trafficking. https://t.co/zK3Vt08qGJ — Joe Cymphonic (@Cymph3) October 30, 2021

After 1st of November, we cleaning our jo'burg city, CBD, Braam, Jeppe, hillbrow etc… ActionSA is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/WTpvQQI4PV — Mr khondlo SA (@The_marriagExpe) October 30, 2021

Hillbrow, sunnyside, yeoville and other associated places tremble with fear when they hear the name ACTION SA coz they know that if ACTION SA wins , it's the end of them — proudly local (@CrocSclothing) October 30, 2021

For the cleaning and restoration of places of places like Hillbrow, sunny side , yeoville and others, I'm giving Action SA a chance 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/0q7PNvE7kg — proudly local (@CrocSclothing) October 30, 2021

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni