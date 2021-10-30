VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Action SA trusted to restore and fix Hillbrow

By Coceka Magubeni
Herman Mashaba in Tembisa

Johannesburg- South Africans have their hopes up as they believe that Action SA will be the saviour of places that have become unsafe in Johannesburg.

Action SA is a political party founded and led by former mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba.

This comes as the country is set to head to the polls on Monday, 1 November.

 

 

 

To read more political news and views, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes