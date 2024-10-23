ActionSA also opens corruption case against Free State premier

ActionSA has jumped on the bandwagon in the scandal involving Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, who is facing corruption allegations.

On Wednesday, the party’s chairperson in the Free State, Patricia Kopane, took action. She went to Parkweg police station to open a case of corruption against Letsoha-Mathae. Another accused named in the case is the premier’s husband Lawrence Mathae. He is the Mangaung Metro Speaker. And former premier and current Speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature, Mxolisi Dukwana. New Beginnings CEO, Patrick Phuti is the fourth accused named by Kopane in her corruption charge.

Follows earlier case opened by EFF

ActionSA’s step comes after the EFF opened a case of corruption against Letsoha-Mathae and her husband two weeks ago.

Kopane was asked on what grounds she was opening the case against the four individuals. In response, she said her party was laying the criminal charges so that the relevant government state institutions like Hawks, SIU, Public Protector, and the SAPS can investigate all the allegations of corruption.

Sunday World asked her if she had any shred of evidence linking Dukwana to alleged corruption. However, Kopane could not answer if the former premier had any association. This despite her opening a case against him as well.

Instead of responding to our question, Kopane sent this publication pictures and videos of herself at Parkweg police station in Bloemfontein. She was there to open a case against Letsoha-Mathae, Dukwana, Mathae and Phuti.

Phuti released a statement last week in response to the allegations. He said Dukwana had nothing to do with corruption allegations as claimed in one of the messages flying on social media. These were purportedly written by him.

Businessman distances himself from ex-premier accusations

Phuti said that he noted with dismay the message that has been circulating on social media. These were purported to have been written by him, linking Dukwana to corruption.

“I would like to categorically distance myself from this statement. And I have noted that there is a message that is being edited for different purposes and circulated in my name. My dispute is with the department and the premier. As this affects my business and the well-being of almost 450 employees of my company. [They] are on the verge of losing their jobs over the unlawful termination of the R709 contract.

[R709 contract is a road maintenance tender worth R269-million. It was for refurbishment of the stretch of road between Tweespruit and Excelsior in the Free State.]

“I have no intention of getting involved in the political fights within the Free State. And I would highly appreciate it if my company and my name can be taken out of these malicious attacks on Mxolisi Dukwana. I would also like to state clearly that I have had no business with Dukwana. And I challenge anyone who wants to fight them to do so on their own and remove my company from this,” said Phuti.

ActionSA’s evidence is text messages sent by businessman to premier

Kopane said: “ActionSA filed charges for the alleged violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA). This against all the parties involved in corrupt practices during the awarding of the Tweespruit road construction contract.

“These charges include accepting substantial bribes, such as payments and the purchase of a vehicle for personal use. Additionally, charges will be filed under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). This for alleged money laundering and racketeering. These are related to the diversion of funds intended for road infrastructure development.”

Kopane said she opened the case based on the text message that she saw. She alleged that the New Beginnings owner had sent these to the premier.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content