ActionSA decries court’s ruling to lessen bail for passport fraud culprits

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has raised concerns over the granting of bail to 26 suspects accused of operating a passport fraud syndicate in Krugersdorp.

This after the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Tuesday reduced the initial bail amount of R2 000 to R500 each.

“ActionSA is disheartened by yesterday’s Krugersdorp magistrate court’s decision to grant bail to 26 suspects implicated in the Krugersdorp passport fraud syndicate,” said Mashaba.

“It is [also] unfortunate that the magistrate opted to reduce the initial bail amount of R2 000 to R500 despite the seriousness of the crime for which they are charged. Moreover, two suspects failed to show up in court. The magistrate ruled that a warrant of arrest be issued for the two culprits.”

In April, 26 of the 27 people accused of being a part of the fake passport syndicate were granted bail of R2 000 each and the case was postponed to July.

One of the accused was denied bail because the court heard he is a flight risk after he allegedly gained entry into the republic illegally and obtained his asylum fraudulently. His asylum status was subsequently revoked.

The group, which includes Home Affairs officials and Somalian nationals, was arrested in March. It is alleged that they would use South African citizens’ details to produce passports for foreigners, which they sold at a whopping R40 000 each.

National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said at the time that the arrest happened after a multi-disciplinary operation involving the Hawks, cash-in-transit task team, Home Affairs’ anti-corruption unit, and the Johannesburg Central tactical response team.

Mjonondwane said the sting operation was carried out at the offices of Home Affairs in Krugersdorp in the early hours of March 25. The group faces charges of corruption, being in possession of suspected fraudulent documents, and contravening the Immigration Act.

Mashaba said ActionSA respects the magistrate’s decision, however, he added that the party is not pleased with the outcome of the bail hearing.

“It remains ActionSA’s view that while we respect the court’s decision to grant the suspects bail, we still assert that bail should have never been granted. ActionSA will follow up on the issuing of the warrant of arrest.

“South Africans have had enough. It is high time that we restore law and order in our society. We have, over time unwittingly allowed lawlessness, corruption, and for wrongdoers to carry on with impunity.”

Mashaba added: “The fact that some people have made it possible for the culture of flouting the law to take root in our society means that we have our work cut out for us if we have any hope of reversing their gains and restore the rule of law in our country.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author