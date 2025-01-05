News

ActionSA leader accused of colluding with mines

By Sunday World
ActionSA North West provincial chairperson and traditional leader Kgosi Kwena Mangope is at the centre of a dispute over mining royalties.// Picture: ActionSA
ActionSA North West provincial chairperson and traditional leader Kgosi Kwena Mangope is at the centre of a dispute over mining royalties involving close family members and residents of Mmasebudule near Zeerust.
 
Residents and family members have accused Mangope of colluding with mining companies to extract chrome from residential plots in the village without their consent or any benefit to the landowners.
 
Mangope took over as leader of the Bahurutshe Boo Manyane traditional authority from his father, former Bophuthatswana bantustan leader Lucas Mangope in 2017.
  

