ActionSA opposed to Morero’s idea to hire foreigners in JMPD

Mayor Dada Morero’s proposals to recruit foreign nationals to serve as Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were turned down by coalition partners of the City of Johannesburg, ActionSA and the ANC.

Morero, who is the ANC regional chairperson, was speaking at the party’s regional executive council (REC) Lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

He asserted that hiring foreigners would minimise the language barrier between police and criminals during arrests.

Morero argued that, as it stands, the suspects have an opportunity to plan what they will write on the police statements in front of an official because of the language barrier.

“It might be a culture shock to suggest to the REC that if we are serious about fighting crime, we have no option but to recruit those that are properly documented to the JMPD,” said Morero.

ActionSA rejects proposal

Nobuhle Mthembu, ActionSA Joburg caucus leader, said the suggestion was gravely concerning and would not support such an idea.

She said there were other avenues that might be discussed to break the language barrier between JMPD officials and foreign criminals instead of hiring them into law enforcement.

“ActionSA wishes to make it clear that we reject this idea and will oppose it should it ever come before the council,” said Mthembu.

“This matter is not up for debate, as the very requirements to serve in the JMPD stipulate that an applicant must be a South African citizen. Therefore, this idea is a dead end.

“It is without question that this proposal is an insult to the thousands of South Africans who will still aspire to wear the uniform, particularly the thousands of neglected police reservists who are ready to step up.”

Premier opposed to Morero’s idea

The premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, apologised publicly for Morero’s proposal on his X account and stated that the ANC opposed it.

Lesufi said they were rather focused and committed to ensuring that law-enforcement agencies were appropriately trained to tackle challenges relating to crime.

“We don’t agree with this proposal,” said Lesufi.

“We held discussions with our regional chairperson and executive mayor, Dada Morero, who advised us that the ANC Johannesburg Lekgotla rejected his proposal, and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain this proposal further.”

