ActionSA promises practical solutions ahead of manifesto launch

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont says South Africans should vote for the party in the upcoming general national and provincial elections because the organisation “will not present pie in the sky solutions, but practical implementable plans”.

Beaumont was speaking on Friday at a media briefing ahead of the party’s elections manifesto launch. The launch is set to take place at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The media briefing was held at the Ellis Park Arena (Previously called Standard Bank Arena).

First time at national elections

ActionSA will be contesting the May 29 general national and provincial elections for the first time since the party was formed in 2020.

“ActionSA will not present pie-in-the-sky solutions, but practical implementable plans. We are happy to be among the last parties to launch our manifesto. We had the opportunity to watch different political parties in the failed establishment of South African politics. They [political parties] came forward and delivered pie in the sky promises. And [they] completely misread the national mood of South Africans.

Not ‘what’ – but ‘how’ we are going to deliver

“South Africans are fed up with false promises. They are fed up with new promises laid on broken promises of the past. Our manifesto is built on credibility. We are not going to tell South Africans what we are going to do in government. We are going to tell them how we are going to do it so that they can believe in that credibility,” said Beaumont.

He said ActionSA’s manifesto launch will focus on issues such as immigration, the economy, rule of law, economic justice, and an inclusive economic empowerment, among others.

Beaumont said party president Herman Mashaba has a proven track record in government and is the best candidate to lead the country.

“Immigration is an important cornerstone of our ActionSA policy offering. We base it on the rule of law. South Africa has borders. And like every country, we must exercise the right to determine how goods and people enter and leave our country.

Positive track record

“Our president [Herman Mashaba] has a positive track record in government. There are very few party leaders who can actually say that [about their leader] in South African politics. That credibility matters in a country where people keep being told what is going to be done. Then nothing gets done in the first place. Our leader has succeeded in business. When he lays down our offering for the economy, he speaks with strong credibility in that regard,” said Beaumont.

ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni also spoke at the briefing. He said the party has plans put in place that are aimed at empowering South Africans.

Gauteng premier candidate

Ngobeni is the ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate.

“We are a party that puts South Africans first. The plans that the party has put in place will ensure that South Africans are safe in their homes. They will be prioritised for jobs and benefit from solutions with regards to load shedding,” said Ngobeni.

Mashaba is expected to deliver the keynote address at the party’s manifesto launch at 1pm.

