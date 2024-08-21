Activists warn of water crisis in Barberton amid diarrhoea outbreak

Environmental activists are raising urgent concerns over a potential water crisis in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

They are warning that the situation could mirror the devastating events seen in Hammanskraal, outside Pretoria.

The town has been grappling with a diarrhoea outbreak that has persisted for nearly two weeks, affecting more than 600 residents.

Nondumiso Mabuza, the advocacy coordinator for environmental justice at NGO Carolina Eco Green Economy, highlighted the similarities between Barberton’s current situation and the early stages of the Hammanskraal crisis.

“It takes a while before you have a disaster in your hands. This is exactly how things started in Hammanskraal,” she said.

Mabuza criticised the local authorities for their lack of public awareness efforts regarding the dangers of water-borne diseases.

She said sewer spillages and the non-operation of wastewater treatment plants are usually the main causes of water-borne diseases.

“When the infrastructure is unmaintained, such a situation might lead to cholera,” she said.

Water-quality tests

Mabuza also questioned whether the City of Mbombela local municipality was conducting monthly water quality tests and if the municipality was sharing the results with the community.

Despite these concerns, the City of Mbombela local municipality insists that it has been proactive.

The spokesperson for the municipality, Joseph Ngala, emphasised that early warnings were given to Barberton residents and that ongoing efforts are in place to ensure water safety.

“We care about [residents]. Our investigation into the recent diarrhoea cases is ongoing, and we are testing our water regularly,” Ngala said.

“So far, our pre-incident water samples have met all safety standards.”

He added that the city is exploring upgrades and new technologies for the treatment plants to enhance water quality and prevent future incidents.

Ngala dismissed reports that linked the death of a nine-month-old baby to the diarrhoea outbreak.

“The city welcomes the report from the Department of Health confirming that the unfortunate loss of life of the nine-month-old child was not a result of the ongoing diarrhoea outbreak,” he said, urging the community to remain calm and to rely on information provided by the government.

Precautionary notice

The City of Mbombela also countered rumours about possible water contamination and the use of expired water treatment chemicals.

“The rumours about expired treatment chemicals are false. Our chemicals are within their usable lifespan and meet all safety standards.”

The municipality has since issued a precautionary notice, advising residents to boil their water or treat it with bleach before consumption while investigations continue.

Barberton’s status as a mining town adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

The risk of groundwater contamination from hydrocarbon leaks and spills from mining machinery and equipment is an ongoing concern.

With the outbreak, health officials have been on the ground in Barberton to manage the situation.

The provincial health department spokesperson, Dumisani Malamule, was not immediately available for comment.

