Actor Brandon Auret relieved as producers finally pay him

The long and painful wait to get what is due to actor Brandon Auret is finally over as Bakwena Production has finally paid him.

Auret was featured in a 13-part drama series, Pound 4 Pound last year. He was owed about R50 000.

The series was shot in September 2024, but Auret and other actors were never paid.

“This has affected my livelihood in a devastating way. I am not alone. Many voices stand with me, each affected by this lack of professionalism and accountability,” Auret had told Sunday World.

Forced to sell his car

Last December, he was forced to sell his car. “I’m owed over R50, 000, and on Thursday, I will be selling my car. And I’ve no other choice but to let it go, just to make ends meet. I have bills to pay and I’ve got to live. What they’re doing is taking a toll on us,” he told Sunday World.

Out of frustration, Auret and other actors approached a legal representative, Advocate Carrol Myburgh, for legal assistance.

At that time Myburgh said: “I’m currently studying their contracts and other relevant documents.

In the next few days I’ll be in a position to take further instructions, and then we’ll be able to approach the court. For now, I cannot disclose much as the information is privileged.”

Paid in full, case withdrawn

But on Tuesday, January 14, Auret told Sunday World that he had been paid in full and the case had been withdrawn.

“I can confirm that I’ve been paid in full. The case has also been withdrawn,” said Auret.

Auret had been fighting for his payment since September last year.

Out of desperation, he blasted the producers of Bakwena Production, Kagiso Medupe and Rashaka Muofhe on Instagram. However, the payment never came.

All the actors paid, except background actors

Sunday World can further reveal that almost all the actors have been paid except for the background actors.

Another actor who also worked in this drama series confirmed payment.

“I received half of my payment. They promised to make a full payment at the end of the month. I’m glad they’re finally paying, otherwise it’s been a struggle. And I don’t think I’ll ever work for them ever. I had a black Christmas because of Bakwena Production,” said the actor.

The founder of the South African Background Actors Guild, Danielle Naude said: “I’m aware the actors have been paid. But our background actors haven’t been paid. I’m told they will be paid by the end of the month. Unfortunately, what they say is always different from what they do.”

